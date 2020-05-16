fire

Massive Fire at Condominium Complex on South Padre Island, Texas

"Please keep all the first responders and everyone else there in your prayers," the Laguna Vista Police Department posted on Facebook

Firefighters are fighting a structure fire in South Padre Island.
Laguna Vista Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a condominium complex on South Padre Island in Texas.

The fire broke out Saturday morning at Gulf Point Condominiums, according to the Laguna Vista Police Department.

The city's volunteer fire department is assisting South Padre Island's fire department with putting out the inferno.

"Please keep all the first responders and everyone else there in your prayers," the department posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check NBCNews.com for updates.

