Man Peeping Into Virginia Gym Locker Room Falls Through Ceiling, Sheriff Says

A woman was in the locker room of a gym in Northern Virginia when a man fell through the ceiling and onto her, officials say.

Brian Anthony Joe, of Woodbridge, was charged with peeping after he fell through the locker room ceiling at Onelife Fitness in Stafford, the county sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Joe, 41, fell through the ceiling and onto the woman on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. Gym patrons cornered him until deputies responded at about 1:15 p.m.

The woman was checked for injuries but not taken to a hospital. Joe fell about 10 feet but was not hurt.

Joe was charged with peeping or spying into a building, burglary and vandalism. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Onelife Fitness management said they were “appalled” by the incident and were cooperating with law enforcement.

“We intend to prosecute this individual to the full extent of the law, and are incredibly proud of our staff and members for ensuring this individual was apprehended,” the company said in a statement.