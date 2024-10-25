Israel

Israel says it has launched retaliatory attacks in Iran

Officials have been awaiting Israel's response to a barrage of missiles that were fired from Iran at Israel on Oct. 1

By NBC News

File photo - Tehran skyline
Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces said it is conducting what it called "precise" strikes on military targets in Iran.

The strikes, it said, were in response to months of attacks from Iran against Israel. Officials have been awaiting Israel's response to a barrage of missiles that were fired from Iran at Israel on Oct. 1.

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil," the IDF said in a statement. "Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Iranian state media are reporting explosions inside the country’s capital of Tehran.

The Iranian State Television Service, or IRIB, reported sounds of explosions in the city.

Three United States defense officials tell NBC News that the U.S. was given a heads-up before Israel launched strikes tonight on Iran.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. was not involved in the strikes, the officials said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Israel
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us