Inmate at Prison Where Cosby is Being Held Tests Positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the same Montgomery County prison where Bill Cosby is being held tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A spokesperson said the inmate never had any contact with Cosby

By NBC10 Staff

An inmate at the same Montgomery County prison where Bill Cosby is being held tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case at SCI Phoenix on Sunday. 

Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the inmate has underlying health conditions. 

“The inmate is in the prison’s infirmary and is isolated from other inmates,” Wetzel said. 

SCI Phoenix, which opened in 2018, has special isolation rooms in its infirmary. Inmates in the housing unit are now in quarantine and officials traced the inmate’s interaction with other inmates and employees. Workers who had contact with the inmate are being monitored for symptoms. 

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at SCI Phoenix after being convicted of drugging and molesting an acquaintance at his home. A spokesperson told NBC10 the inmate who tested positive has never been in contact with Cosby. 

