New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove a possibly cancerous tumor from his kidney.
The procedure will take place Wednesday morning at a hospital in New York City. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver will serve as Acting Governor until further notice.
A doctor discovered a three-centimeter wide tumor on Murphy’s left kidney, according to the governor’s spokesperson.
"His doctor's prognosis is that this is fully treatable since the tumor was discovered early," the spokesperson wrote.
Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy's office said, but doctors won't be able to tell for sure until the surgery.
Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn't anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.