New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove a possibly cancerous tumor from his kidney.

The procedure will take place Wednesday morning at a hospital in New York City. New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver will serve as Acting Governor until further notice.

A doctor discovered a three-centimeter wide tumor on Murphy’s left kidney, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 23, 2020

"His doctor's prognosis is that this is fully treatable since the tumor was discovered early," the spokesperson wrote.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy's office said, but doctors won't be able to tell for sure until the surgery.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn't anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.