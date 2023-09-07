Good Samaritans rescue child from hot car in Connecticut

A child was left in a car outside a store during extreme heat in Bridgeport Wednesday and someone who was in the area broke a window to get the child out of the vehicle, according to police.

Someone called 911 at 4:50 p.m. and said she and two other people saw a small child who was banging on the window of a vehicle in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop and they had to break the window to get the child out, police said.

Bridgeport police officers and AMR responded and the child was brought to Bridgeport Hospital to be evaluated.

Temperatures were in the 90s in the state on Wednesday.

Police arrested the driver and charged him with risk of injury to a minor child, reckless endangerment in the first degree, improper use of a marker plate and no Insurance.

His bond was set at $50,000.00.

While they were at the hospital, Bridgeport police also arrested the child’s mother on a prawn warrant for failure to appear. Police said the bond was set at $2,500.

The state Department of Children and Families is involved in this incident, police said. They said medical staff reported that the child was in good spirits.