Kazakhstan

Former Anti-Terror Chief Arrested Over Kazakhstan Protests

The protests that are occurring are said to be the most widespread since Kazakhstan's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991

(AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)

The former head of Kazakhstan’s counterintelligence and anti-terror agency has been arrested on charges of attempted government overthrow in the wake of violent protests that the president has blamed on foreign-backed terrorists.

The arrest of Karim Masimov was announced Saturday by the National Security Committee, which Kasimov headed until he was removed this week by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities say security forces killed 26 demonstrators in this week’s unrest and that 18 law-enforcement officers died. More than 4,400 people have been arrested, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The protests in the Central Asian nation were the most widespread since Kazakhstan’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

U.S. & World

Harry Reid 4 hours ago

Harry Reid Memorial in Vegas Drawing Nation's Top Democrats

In Memoriam 18 hours ago

Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

The unrest began in the country’s far west as protests against a sharp rise in prices for liquefied petroleum gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, and spread to the country’s largest city, Almaty, where demonstrators seized and burned government buildings.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

KazakhstanKazakhstan government
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us