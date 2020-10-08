6 Charged in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation thwarted a plot to try to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court.

At least six men have been charged in connection to the alleged plan. The men are identified in court documents as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

All are from Michigan with the exception of Croft who is from Delaware, NBC News reports.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."

NBC affiliate WEYI-TV reports confidential sources were used to obtain texts, online chats and phone calls.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," according to the affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan is expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to talk about the case.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.