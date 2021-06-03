Federal Prosecutors Investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz for Obstruction, Sources Say

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz obstructed justice during a phone call with a witness in a potential sex crimes investigation, a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News.

The obstruction probe, which stemmed from an inquiry about whether Gaetz, a Republican of Florida, had an improper relationship with a minor, was first reported by Politico, which cited two sources familiar with the case.

A spokesperson for Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, scoffed at the news of the obstruction investigation.

“Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it," the spokesperson said in a written statement.

