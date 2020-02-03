What to Know Dulce María Alavez vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, 2019 as she played with her younger brother.

There have been various searches conducted as Dulce's family and the greater Bridgeton community search for the 5-year-old.

The FBI is asking anyone with any detail that could lead to the girl to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

It’s been nearly five months since Dulce María Alavez went missing from a rural South Jersey Park and the FBI wants to make sure the case of the missing 5-year-old remains on people’s minds.

The FBI included Dulce’s photo as part of its social media push of its “Most Wanted” missing people for National Missing Persons Day.

Do you see anyone you recognize? On #NationalMissingPersonsDay, spending a few minutes looking through our kidnapped and missing persons page could change a life. Help the #FBI locate these individuals, and submit tips to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. https://t.co/K72ndT54ff pic.twitter.com/2KIybSzFKu — FBI (@FBI) February 3, 2020

The tweet linked to the FBI’s Kidnappings and Missing Persons page that includes dozens of profiles, including young Dulce and another missing young person from New Jersey, Mark Himebaugh.

Dulce was last seen while playing with her younger brother in Bridgeton City Park in Bridgeton on Sept. 16, 2019, her mother and authorities said. The kids had just stopped for ice cream with Dulce’s mother and another young family member minutes before.

Dulce, who turns 6 in April was wearing a yellow shirt with a koala on the front, black and white pants with butterflies and flowers on them, and white dress sandals when she vanished, the FBI said.

Her inclusion in the FBI’s missing persons tweet came a day after hundreds of people seeking answers descended on the area around a school near the park, some with shovels in hand, after a psychic’s vision that Dulce could be buried there. It was the latest search to turn up no trace of Dulce.

A sketch of a man possibly connected to the case was released about a month after Dulce disappeared, but since then there hasn’t been major news in the search.

The search for Dulce is active and the FBI is holding out hope of finding her alive.

“The people in our community have not given up hope and we will not give up hope,” Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly said Sunday.

The FBI asks anyone with information concerning Dulce’s case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) and select option 4, then select option 8. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts, the reward is part of at least $52,000 in rewards offered in the case.