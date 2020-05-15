coronavirus pandemic

Fact Check: Trump Needs ‘Miracle’ to Be Right About Rosy Vaccine Timeline: Experts

Experts say the development, testing and production of a vaccine for the public is at least 12 to 18 months off

Dr. Anthony Fauci (R), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times that a coronavirus vaccine could come within months, an accelerated timeline that prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers say is unlikely absent a miracle.

President Donald Trump visited Allentown, Pa., Thursday to announce the Strategic National Stockpile 2.0, which would increase PPE supplies and ask private companies to store some of those supplies.

"We're looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before," Trump said Friday during in a Rose Garden event centered on his administration's efforts to fast-track a vaccine.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 12 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Unveils New Vaccine Effort; House to Vote on More Relief Aid

COVID-19 6 hours ago

Can You Catch COVID-19 Through Your Eyes? What to Know About Eye Transmission

But experts say that the development, testing and production of a vaccine for the public is still at least 12 to 18 months off, and that anything less would be a medical miracle.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicDonald TrumpTrump administrationvaccines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us