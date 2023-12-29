Bridgeport

Explosion, major fire reported at company in Bridgeport

Emergency crews have responded to an explosion at a facility in Bridgeport, according to city officials.

Firefighters and police are at the Tradebe Environmental Services facility on Cross Street for what city officials called a major fire.

A city official initially said the explosion and fire were at Standard Oil.

Three people were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and are listed in fair or stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson. One person is being treated for burns and two are being treated for smoke inhalation, according to a city official.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim posted two videos on Facebook from nearby the scene. He asked people to avoid the area and said anyone in the area should wear a mask, due to the smoke from the fire.

Ganim said an area near Willow Street and Cross Street was initially evacuated, but residents have been allowed to return, but are being asked to stay inside.

In a Facebook post, the City of Bridgeport urged residents to stay inside to minimize exposure to the smoke.

Fire crews from Stratford and Fairfield have also responded to the scene.

The following streets are closed due to the ongoing fire:

  • Bishop Ave from Connecticut Ave to Barnum Ave
  • East Ave from Bishop Street to Barnum Ave
  • Barnum Ave from Prince Street to Bishop Ave, both east and west bound
  • Elizabeth Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave
  • Willow Street from Cross Street to Barnum Ave

