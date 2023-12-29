Explosion, major fire reported at company in Bridgeport

Emergency crews have responded to an explosion at a facility in Bridgeport, according to city officials.

Firefighters and police are at the Tradebe Environmental Services facility on Cross Street for what city officials called a major fire.

A city official initially said the explosion and fire were at Standard Oil.

Three people were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and are listed in fair or stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson. One person is being treated for burns and two are being treated for smoke inhalation, according to a city official.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim posted two videos on Facebook from nearby the scene. He asked people to avoid the area and said anyone in the area should wear a mask, due to the smoke from the fire.

Ganim said an area near Willow Street and Cross Street was initially evacuated, but residents have been allowed to return, but are being asked to stay inside.

In a Facebook post, the City of Bridgeport urged residents to stay inside to minimize exposure to the smoke.

Fire crews from Stratford and Fairfield have also responded to the scene.

The following streets are closed due to the ongoing fire: