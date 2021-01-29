Cori Bush

Dem Rep. Bush Moving Office Away From Rep. Greene ‘For My Team's Safety'

Greene disputed Bush's account of a hallway encounter

U.S. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) and Cori Bush (right).
Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Friday that she’s moving her congressional office away from that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after Bush says Greene and her staff “berated” her in a hallway.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety,” tweeted Bush, a freshman House member.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered the room change after Bush made the request following the incident, an aide to the speaker told NBC News.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

FBI: Pipe Bombs at RNC, DNC Were Planted Night Before Riot

4 hours ago

Biden to Visit Wounded Soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital

Greene disputed Bush's account of the hallway encounter, tweeting: "She is lying to you."

For more on this story, go to NBC News

This article tagged under:

Cori BushMarjorie Taylor Greene
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us