Monday is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen. Here's How to Scoop Up a Free Cone

Getting your free treat is a breeze

By Lauren Stewart

Dairy Queen has a sweet deal to kick off the the first day of spring: A free cone.

Dairy Queen has dubbed March 20, the first day of spring "Free Cone Day," meaning DQ fans nationwide can enjoy a free small vanilla soft serve cone all day today.

And getting your free treat is a breeze: All you have to do is walk into your local Dairy Queen and ask for a free cone, no purchase necessary, Dairy Queen says.

"All you have to do is show up and order!" DQ's website says.

According to the restaurant, the promotion is available at valid participating U.S. non-mall locations. There is a limit of one cone per person, while supplies last. The offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

