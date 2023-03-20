Monday is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen. Here's How to Scoop Up a Free Cone

Dairy Queen has a sweet deal to kick off the the first day of spring: A free cone.

Dairy Queen has dubbed March 20, the first day of spring "Free Cone Day," meaning DQ fans nationwide can enjoy a free small vanilla soft serve cone all day today.

And getting your free treat is a breeze: All you have to do is walk into your local Dairy Queen and ask for a free cone, no purchase necessary, Dairy Queen says.

"All you have to do is show up and order!" DQ's website says.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

According to the restaurant, the promotion is available at valid participating U.S. non-mall locations. There is a limit of one cone per person, while supplies last. The offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.