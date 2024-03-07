The Congressional Dads Caucus members are set to wear building block pins during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night.

The caucus announced its 33 members will be displaying the toy-like pin as a way to show commitment to working families across the U.S.

"Tonight, Dads Caucus members are wearing a building block pin to show our commitment to policies that build families up, like the expanded Child Tax Credit, affordable child care and paid leave," the caucus said on Twitter.

.@repauchincloss wearing our Dads Caucus pin as a reminder of the building blocks of a better future for families—affordable child care, paid leave and the enhanced Child Tax Credit. pic.twitter.com/8CT9PyOaY9 — Congressional Dads Caucus (@DadsCaucus) March 8, 2024

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) created the Congressional Dads Caucus in 2023.