‘Cuz I Love You’: Lizzo Gives Thanks and Free Lunch to HUP Doctors

Superstar singer and rapper Lizzo isn’t crying but she’s still sending plenty of love to healthcare workers on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-winning artist, born Melissa Jefferson, thanked employees at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for all their hard work and sent free lunch to the ER staff on Monday.

“You’re fighting for us, you’re loving for us, you’re healing for us,” Lizzo said in a video message. “And it does not go unnoticed. We are all out here praying for ya’ll, thinking of you every single day and the least I can do is send ya’ll some lunch.”

“I hope it puts a smile on your face and I hope that you have a great, great, great day because I looooove you,” she said.

It was one of several hospitals across the nation that Lizzo thanked by sending free food.

Lizzo has performed several times in Philadelphia throughout her career, including Made in America and the Q102 Jingle Ball last year.