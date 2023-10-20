Crowd of Taylor Swift fans leads to police presence in Connecticut

Taylor Swift fans “Enchanted” by the thought that they might see her in New Canaan on Thursday afternoon ended up causing a little bit of commotion in town and the police responded.

Officers responded to Elm Street around 3 p.m. after receiving a report that fans were waiting to see the extremely popular singer dining at a restaurant in town and officers dispersed the crowd, police said.

The officers never had contact with Swift and police said they could not confirm whether she was in New Canaan or not.

NBC Connecticut attempted to contact the restaurant, but we have not been able to reach anyone there.

But People Magazine reports that Swift was on the West Coast on Thursday night, where she was having dinner with Selena Gomez and Zoe Kravitz in West Hollywood.