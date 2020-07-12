Ocean City

Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Water Off Ocean City Beach

First responders, including the Ocean City Beach Patrol as well as the Ocean City police and fire departments were called to the scene

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews are searching for a man who went missing while trying to save two family members in the water off a beach in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Jabed Ikbal, 24, of Clementon, New Jersey, was with a group of people at an unprotected beach on the Great Egg Harbor Inlet just south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge on Sunday shortly before 7:30 p.m. 

Ikbal spotted two family members who were in trouble in the water and went in to help them. While the family members made it safely back to the beach, Ikbal went missing in the water. 

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

Virus Updates: NYC Reports 0 Virus Deaths; Alaska Sets Daily Record of New Cases

John Travolta 5 hours ago

Kelly Preston, Actress and Wife of John Travolta, Dies at 57

First responders, including the Ocean City Beach Patrol as well as the Ocean City police and fire departments, were called to the scene to search for Ikbal. Officials said strong daily tidal currents create dangerous conditions at the beach where Ikbal disappeared. 

The search will continue Monday morning. 

This article tagged under:

Ocean CityNew Jerseymissing swimmer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us