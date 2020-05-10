Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Cases Rise Above 33,500

The coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline and there are more than 33,500 cases now reported in the state.

There were 59 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since yesterday. A total of 1,242 patients are currently hospitalized, according to new numbers released by the state on Sunday.

An additional 570 cases of coronavirus have been reported since yesterday, which brings the total in the state to 33,554.

There were also 35 more deaths reported. The death toll now stands at 2,967.

An additional 6,623 people have been tested for coronavirus since yesterday and a total of 130,192 people in Connecticut have been tested.

Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county:

Fairfield County: 13,236 with 1,024 deaths

Hartford County: 7,263 with 909 deaths

Litchfield County: 1,153 with 107 deaths

Middlesex County: 798 with 115 deaths

New Haven County: 9,209 with 701 deaths

New London County: 782 with 54 deaths

Tolland County: 543 with 47 deaths

Windham County: 270 with 7 deaths

Pending Address Verification: 300 with 3 deaths

Sunday continues the state's rolling average of hospitalization declines past the 14-day goal set by Gov. Lamont and his team.

On Friday, Lamont unveiled guidelines businesses must follow as they begin to reopen on May 20.

The four sectors of business that will be allowed to open on May 20 are restaurants, personal services, retail, and offices.

One type of business that won't be included in the May 20 date is gyms.

On Thursday, Lamont detailed the criteria that the state is looking at concerning public health and data surrounding coronavirus cases in the state.

The seven criteria to begin the reopening process are: