Iraq

US Contractor Killed, Troops Wounded in Iraq Rocket Attack

As many as 30 rockets fired at the Iraqi military compound, officials said

By Lolita C. Baldor

132335689JM003_SOLDIERS_RET
Getty Images

A U.S. defense contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi troops were wounded Friday in a rocket attack in northern Iraq, U.S. officials said.

According to officials, the attack involved as many as 30 rockets fired at the Iraqi military compound near Kirkuk, where U.S. service members are also based.

Officials did not provide the exact number of troops wounded in the attack or the severity of the injuries. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe details before they were made public.

U.S. & World

Concord 2 hours ago

Historic 19th Century Massachusetts Mansion Destroyed in Massive Blaze

don imus 1 hour ago

Radio Personality Don Imus Dies at 79

Such attacks have taken place on several occasions over the past few months, with U.S. officials, for the most part, blaming Iran-backed fighters.

Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria, said Iraqi security forces were leading the investigation and response to the attack.

Iraq has been roiled since Oct. 1 by protests that have left more than 450 people dead, the vast majority of them demonstrators killed by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month.

This article tagged under:

IraqU.S. Department of Defense
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us