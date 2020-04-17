First CT Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center Opening in New Haven

A rapid COVID-19 testing center is opening in New Haven and it's the first in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has formed a partnership with CVS Health for free rapid COVID-19 tests for eligible Connecticut residents.

The governor said CVS Health is using the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test and plans to conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days a week.

What You Need to Know About Rapid COVID-19 Testing

The state’s first rapid testing site is open at the former Gateway Community College campus, at 60 Sargent Drive, New Haven, at Long Wharf in New Haven.

All patients must arrive in a vehicle. Walk-up testing is not being offered

All patients will be required to pre-register in advance online.

Anyone experiencing certain COVID-19 related symptoms and risk factors as well as those who meet certain requirements including state residency and age guidelines, are eligible.

All patients must register online and schedule a time slot before going to the test site. Anyone who does not have an appointment will not be tested.

To register, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

The testing will not take place at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations.

Patients are required to remain in their vehicles.

The process takes around 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results.

Testing is available at no charge to the public.

“While a vaccine does not yet exist for this virus, one of the ways we can mitigate its impact is through increasing our testing capacity,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Not only will this new testing site significantly increase the number of people being tested, but the speed at which we can get results will aid in our effort to prevent further spread of this disease.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the New Haven Health Department will also provide assistance to residents without internet access by helping filling out the online application.

Call the emergency line at 203-946-4949 for assistance.