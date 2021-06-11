Chicago Police Officer Charged in Capitol Riot

A Chicago police officer was charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6.

Officer Karol Chwiesiuk, 29, was charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, among other charges, according to a criminal complaint against him.

The complaint, which included photos of Chwiesiuk inside the Capitol building, states the officer is accused of breaking into a Democratic senator's office with a mob of others and texted a friend in the days leading up to the riot that he was "busy planning how to [expletive] up commies."

Chwiesiuk, a 2.5-year member of CPD's force, was relieved of his police powers on June 2, Supt. David Brown said Friday.

"We, my brothers and sisters in CPD blue will not allow anyone to tarnish our shining star. To bend it, to twist it or sully it," Brown said.

"The fact that a Chicago police officer has been charged in that attack on American democracy makes my blood boil, makes me sick to my stomach. And yes, if these allegations are true, it breaks my heart," he added.

Brown noted that the department has "zero tolerance for hate and extremism of any kind" and is working "to find if there is any evidence of people with similar beliefs and move them out of this department."

"If you harbor ignorance in your heart, you should take off your star now and find another line of work. Or I'll do it for you," he said.

The charges are the latest in a string of recent local charges connected to the Jan. 6 breach.

Earlier this week, a suburban Chicago man was arrested on federal charges that he also took part.

"We have to stand in one clear united voice, and say, 'not in this time, not in this place will we ever tolerate hate,'" Mayor Lori Lightfoot said after a Chicago police officer was charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6.

Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth became at least the ninth Illinois resident to face federal charges when he was arrested at home at about 6 a.m. Tuesday on misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

More than 450 people across the United States have been arrested on charges that they took part in the assault of the U.S. Capitol by the violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

"This is not about someone's political views. This is about somebody who is fomenting hate and violence against our democracy," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday.