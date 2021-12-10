Omicron Variant

Cases of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Now at 11 in Connecticut

NBC News

There have now been 11 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Connecticut, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

That includes nine new cases announced by the state Friday. The new cases include five women and four men between the ages of 20 and 85 years old.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In total, there are five cases in New Haven County, four in Fairfield County, and two in Hartford County. Seven of the affected patients are fully vaccinated, the governor said.

Connecticut's overall daily COVID-19 positivity rate Friday is 6.08%.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 7 hours ago

Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But OKs Clinics' Suit

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

CDC Finds First Handful of U.S. Omicron Cases Have Been Mostly Mild

The net number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is up nine, bringing the total to 585 patients.

This article tagged under:

Omicron VariantCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us