Packers' Aaron Jones Lost Chain Holding Father's Ashes After Scoring TD

Aaron Jones lost chain that holds his father's ashes after scoring TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Aaron Jones received a sign from above, and it landed somewhere in the end zone.

Jones scored four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday. During one of those touchdowns, he told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game, his chain containing the ashes of his late father fell off in the end zone.

"He was really on my heart," Jones said of his father, Alvin Jones, who died in April from COVID-19 complications. "Actually, I have a chain with a football and his ashes are in it. I scored and it fell off in the end zone. I have to go look for it, but I know he would be happy. He would say, 'if you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.'"

It was a fitting tribute during what was the running back's second career four-touchdown game.

Jones got the Packers on the board with a four-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He added a one-yard touchdown catch in the second and an 11-yard touchdown catch in the third. His fourth touchdown of the game came on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Jones finished the game with 17 carries for 67 yards and six catches for 48 yards.

It was the type of performance that would make his father proud.

"I think he would be very proud of me and he would tell me to continue to work hard and that this is only the beginning and to continue to stacking success and to be humble and be proud," Jones said.

And after scoring four touchdowns, he was headed back to the end zone after the game.

"The grounds crew is looking for it," Jones said of the chain. "We’ll find it. We’ll find it."