UT Austin Reveals Plan to Give Free Tuition to Middle and Low Income Students

UT Austin announced a plan Tuesday to completely cover tuition and fees for students from families that earn up to $65,000 a year and have a financial need.

The plan was made possible through a $160 million endowment from the Permanent University Fund.

Students will be able to apply for the assistance starting in the fall of 2020.

The money will also provide some tuition support for students from families with incomes up to $125,000 who have a financial need.

"Recognizing both the need for improved access to higher education and the high value of a UT Austin degree, we are dedicating a distribution from the Permanent University Fund to establish an endowment that will directly benefit students and make their degrees more affordable," Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said after the vote. "This will benefit students of our great state for years to come."

The median household income in Texas was $59,206 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

UT Austin says this is one of the largest financial aid commitments to improve the predictability and affordability of higher education among the nation's leading public research universities.

The Permanent University Fund includes money from oil and gas royalties earned on state-owned land in West Texas.

The money will allow the university to provide full tuition coverage to more than 8,600 undergraduates every year.

The plan is part of the Texas Advance Commitment program.

