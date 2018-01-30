More Than 50,000 US Bridges Deemed 'Structurally Deficient' - NBC New York
OLY-NY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

More Than 50,000 US Bridges Deemed 'Structurally Deficient'

The nation's infrastructure is expected to be a topic of President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Tens of thousands of bridges across the United States — enough to nearly stretch from New York City to Miami if laid end to end — have been deemed "structurally deficient," according to a new report.

    NBC News found cases where pieces of bridges fell to the roadway, endangering drivers like Mike Peterson, who wasn't seriously hurt when a chunk of one Utah bridge smashed through his windshield.

    "Another six to eight inches, you might not be talking to me today," Peterson said.

    The American Road & Transportation Builders Association combed through government data to find that 54,259 American bridges are structurally deficient. The nation's infrastructure is expected to be a topic of President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us