Travel Agent Scammed Delta Out of $1.75M in Frequent Flyer Miles - NBC New York
Travel Agent Scammed Delta Out of $1.75M in Frequent Flyer Miles

Gennady Podolsky allegedly caused flyers to appear to be associated with a fertility center owned by a relative in order to score SkyBonus points

Published 54 minutes ago

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images
    In this July 14, 2016, file photo, a Delta Airlines plane takes off at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

    The managing partner of a small, Chicago-based travel agency is accused of scamming Delta out of nearly $2 million worth of frequent flyer miles, NBC News reported.

    Gennady Podolsky, a 43-year-old dual Ukrainian and American citizen, was arraigned on wire-fraud charges Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a statement. 

    He was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on 12 counts of wire fraud.

    Prosecutors say Podolsky used travel agency customers' trips to manipulate the airline's corporate reward program.

