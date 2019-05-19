Trayvon Martin’s Mom Announces Run for Office in Miami

In this April 26, 2012, file photo, Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, speaks during a rally at West Los Angeles Church in Christ to mark the two-month anniversary of her son's death as his father Tracy Martin looks on.

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Marton, is set to run for office.

Fulton is set to launch her campaign for Miami-Dade County Commission, District 1, on Monday.

After many years of service and activism, Fulton hopes to bring her experience to the county commission.

“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer. But the work is not done,” said Fulton in a statement that was released Saturday night.

“Our county must continue moving forward so our families are safe from violence, can afford to live in Miami-Dade, and have access to good paying jobs,” said Fulton. “I am ready to take on these issues and many others in county government.”

Fulton’s son Trayvon was shot and killed in 2012. The 17-year-old was returning to his father’s home after a trip to a convenience store. Martin was shot by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in 2013.