A total eclipse with the 'diamond ring' effect is seen from South Mike Sedar Park on August 21, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming.

Parts of South America will be plunged into darkness Tuesday afternoon and evening during Earth’s only total solar eclipse of 2019.

It won’t be visible from the United States, but you can watch the total solar eclipse streaming live in a video embedded above between 4:38 p.m. and 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday. Totality is expected to last just over two minutes. No eye protection required.

The eclipse begins at 12:55 EDT over the southern Pacific Ocean, but the main show occurs over land in a narrow path between the high deserts of La Serena, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Droves of star gazers, scientists and celebrities like Richard Branson, Bill Gates and Bill Clinton are expected to be on hand in South America for the eclipse.

The last total eclipse was Aug. 21, 2017, over the United States. It was considered spectacular and known as the "Great American Solar Eclipse." The next three total solar eclipses all take place in the southern hemisphere on Dec. 14, 2020, Dec. 21, 2021 and April 20, 2023.

The next total solar eclipse in the northern hemisphere will be April 8, 2024, with a very long path directly over the United States from Texas to New England. There will also be several partial and annular solar eclipses during the next five years.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and sun, blocking the sun’s rays to the observer on the ground. The skies will turn dark, temperatures will drop and animals are known to act strangely.