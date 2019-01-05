3 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at Calif. Bowling Alley - NBC New York
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at Calif. Bowling Alley

The victims have yet to be identified and police continue to investigate what led to the shooting

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Three men died and four were injured at a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance.

    Police responded to calls of shots fired at Gable House Bowl on Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, California at around midnight on Saturday and found multiple people injured with gunshot wounds.

    Torrance Fire Department, City of Torrance and Torrance Police Department tweeted multiple victims were down at the scene and recommended to "Please stay away from the area."

    Upon arrival, officers attended to injured individuals and two men were sent to a local hospital. 

    There were no reports of employees injured at the bowling alley. 

    The victims have yet to be identified and police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

