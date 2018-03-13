Officer Accidentally Fires Gun in Va. School: Police

A school resource officer accidentally fired his gun inside a middle school in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday morning, during school hours, police say. No one was hurt.

The officer was inside his office at George Washington Middle School in the Del Ray neighborhood when he accidentally discharged his service weapon about 9:10 a.m., according to Alexandria police.

The shot was fired as the officer, a five-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department, sat down in his office, police said. Additional details on his exact motions were not available immediately.

"I just think it was an accident that happened, and we're going to investigate it and find out, and we're going to move forward," Capt. D.C. Hayes said.

The officer checked the area for any potential injuries and found that everyone in the 1,500-student school was OK.

He notified his supervisor and school staff, and classes continued as normal, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if any students or teachers were nearby.

The police department is investigating the incident. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.

The incident occurs amid a highly charged national conversation about arming teachers.

The gunfire prompted a conversation at the school about students and guns.

"Our message to parents is that certainly our student and staff safety is our high priority," interim superintendent Lois Berlin said. "This is one of the reasons I don't think arming teachers is an appropriate measure."

Several parents who spoke with News4 agreed.

"I'm happy he wasn't injured and nobody else was injured, but I think it's a great reason to say we don't need more guns in schools," one parent said.