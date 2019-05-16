Renowned Architect I.M. Pei Dies at 102

I.M. Pei attends the Asia Society Asia Game Changer Awards and Gala Dinner 2016 at United Nations on Oct. 27, 2016, in New York City.

Renowned architect I.M. Pei, whose designs included the John F. Kennedy Library in Massachusetts and the glass and steel pyramid at the Louvre in Paris, has died. He was 102.

His death was confirmed by a spokesman for Pei Cobb Freed & Partners. Pei's son, Chien Chung Pei, told the New York Times on Thursday that his father had died overnight.

In 1983, Pei was awarded the Pritzker Prize, known as the Nobel Prize of architecture.

His projects dotted the world. In Dallas alone, he designed Dallas City Hall, One Dallas Center, Energy Plaza, Fountain Place and the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, according to an item on Pei in the Dallas Morning News on his 100th birthday.

This is a developing story