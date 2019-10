At least three men were killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California, outside of Los Angeles, Tuesday night, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Officers responded to the scene at a residence in the 2700 block of 7th street around 10:45 p.m.

A large crime scene was visible late into the night.

There was no description of the shooter or shooters immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.