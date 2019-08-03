Mayor Says Multiple Dead in Shooting Near El Paso Mall

Multiple people were reportedly killed near an El Paso mall Saturday afternoon, according to the city's mayor, and other victims were brought to hospitals in the area.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said that there were multiple dead, according to television station KTSM.

The shooting happened near the Cielo Vista Mall, the El Paso Police Department tweeted. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured. Photos and videos posted on social media appeared to show victims on the ground both inside and outside the mall

The department warned people to stay away from roads near the mall, Airway to Hawkins boulevards north of Interstate 10.

The first tweets from the police came around 1 p.m. Eastern time. "Scene is still Active," police tweeted about an hour later.

Video provided to Telemundo 48 showed a large police presence in the area. Ambulances were also responding to the scene.

KTSM.com published video from inside a JC Penney showing an employee preparing customers for a possible evacuation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that law enforcement was working to bring the tragedy to an end.

"Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso," Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted. "Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe."

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke tweeted: "Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates."

This is a developing story and will be updated.