Second Woman Alleges Sexual Misconduct by Kavanaugh, This Time at Yale - NBC New York
Second Woman Alleges Sexual Misconduct by Kavanaugh, This Time at Yale

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Win McNamee/Getty Images
    In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh leaves his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

    Days before Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee to address Christine Blasey Ford's allegations of sexual assault, a second woman has come forward alleging sexual misconduct. 

    Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale University with Kavanaugh, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her while they were classmates there.

    “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” said Ramirez, who says she had been drinking. “I knew that's not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.”

    In the last week, three sources familiar with the accusation told NBC about Ramirez's accusation. Ramirez, 53, is the same age as Kavanaugh and they both graduated from the university in 1987. Her sister Denise Ramirez was a year behind them at Yale.

    Kavanaugh denied the allegation and the White House called it a "smear campaign" in a statement. 

