17-year-old Ohio homecoming queen candidate dies after collapsing on high school football field 

Breanne McKean suffered a medical emergency, school officials said

Breanne McKean
Mapleton Local Schools Facebook

A 17-year-old Ohio girl died after collapsing on a football field during homecoming festivities at her high school on Friday, according to the Mapleton Local School District.

Breanne McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School, collapsed on the field shortly after she was announced as a contender for homecoming queen, Superintendent Scott Smith said.

The school district said McKean suffered a medical emergency.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community," the district said in a statement posted to Facebook.

