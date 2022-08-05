Man Dead After Armed Robbery in Brooklyn

Police have an 18-year-old in custody who they say is connected to a deadly shooting in the Gravesend part of Brooklyn Thursday night.

Investigators say it was around 10:15 p.m. when they responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a BJ's store on Shore Parkway.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect approached 19-year-old Dereck Chen of nearby Bensonhurst and demanded he hand over his belongings. When Chen refused and attempted to get away, the suspect shot him in the face and shoulder.

Chen was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he died. Police took the suspected shooter into custody. They found a gun at the scene.