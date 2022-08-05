Brooklyn

Man Dead After Armed Robbery in Brooklyn

nypd generic1

Police have an 18-year-old in custody who they say is connected to a deadly shooting in the Gravesend part of Brooklyn Thursday night.

Investigators say it was around 10:15 p.m. when they responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a BJ's store on Shore Parkway.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect approached 19-year-old Dereck Chen of nearby Bensonhurst and demanded he hand over his belongings. When Chen refused and attempted to get away, the suspect shot him in the face and shoulder.

Chen was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he died. Police took the suspected shooter into custody. They found a gun at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us