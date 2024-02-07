Yonkers

Baby girl abandoned in Yonkers hallway

The baby was taken to a hospital in stable condition

By NBC New York Staff

yonkers home
News 4

Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a days-old baby in a Yonkers hallway a day ago.

Police responded to an apartment on Chestnut Street late Tuesday afternoon for a report about a baby left unattended and found the newborn girl in the hallway.

She's believed to be only a few days old and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Police said Wednesday she is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Yonkers Police.

