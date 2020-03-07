World Trade Center Blueprints Found in Trash Up for Sale

The original blueprints of the World Trade Center are up for sale nearly twenty years after the terror attacks on September 11.

The blueprints were found almost two years ago in trash pile on a street in Denver, KUSA reported in 2018.

A Colorado man, Jake Hass, discovered the largest floor plan of the Twin Towers from the 1960s in a trash can.

"The reason why I stopped is because I do antiques, and what I originally thought in my head is they were maps, antique maps," Haas said to KUSA. "We're in the middle of the street with our blinkers on, digging through the trash, grabbing all this stuff out of there, and then it started hitting me what I actually had."

Now, the blueprints are for sale at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, which ends Sunday.

The blueprints are expected to sell for at least $1 million.