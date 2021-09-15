Genesee County

Worker Dies After Falling Into Bin at NY Concrete Plant

  • A worker died after he fell into a bin at a western New York concrete plant and was buried in stone dust, authorities said.
  • Randy Ridd, 64, fell into a stone bin at Western N.Y. Concrete Corp. in Batavia just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Batavia police said.
  • Emergency responders pulled him from the bin, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A worker died after he fell into a bin at a western New York concrete plant and was buried in stone dust, authorities said.

Randy Ridd, 64, fell into a stone bin at Western N.Y. Concrete Corp. in Batavia just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Batavia police said. Emergency responders pulled him from the bin, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Batavia’s interim fire chief Dan Herberger told the Democrat and Chronicle that Ripp fell into a hopper that holds “a very fine” stone dust used for concrete production and was buried in the bin.

Co-workers tried unsuccessfully to remove Ridd from the bin before police and firefighters arrived, the newspaper said.

The Monroe County medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The business declined to comment.



