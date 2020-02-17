Ledgewood Mall

Worker at NJ Mall Seriously Injured in 30-Foot Fall From Roof

A police spokeswoman said the employee was airlifted to a hospital with "major trauma"

  • Authorities say a worker at a New Jersey mall was seriously injured in a 30-foot fall from the roof over the weekend
  • The man, a demolition-construction company worker, fell through an opening on the roof of the Ledgewood Mall
  • Police spokeswoman Jen Dillard said the employee was airlifted to a hospital with “major trauma."

Authorities say a worker at a New Jersey mall was seriously injured in a 30-foot fall from the roof over the weekend.

Roxbury police were dispatched to the Ledgewood Mall shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday after the man, a demolition-construction company worker, fell through an opening on the roof.

Police spokeswoman Jen Dillard said the employee was airlifted to a hospital with “major trauma."

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace incidents, was notified.

The mall is being converted into the Shops at Ledgewood Commons, with some stores remaining open during construction and others slated to be demolished and rebuilt.

