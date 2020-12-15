Woman With Baby Stroller Breaks 71-Year-Old's Arm in Subway Elevator Attack: NYPD

Police are looking for a woman pushing a baby stroller who allegedly shoved a 71-year-old woman out of a subway elevator after an argument in Manhattan, breaking her arm, over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

It's not clear what prompted the argument between the two at the 168th Street station shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. At some point, though, cops say the woman with the stroller pushed the victim out of the elevator.

She fell to the ground and broke her arm.

The woman with the stroller left the area after the attack. Police released surveillance footage of her (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.