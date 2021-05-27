Times Square

Woman Visiting NYC from Maine Goes Missing, Last Seen Getting in SUV in Times Square

The missing woman got into an SUV with a woman and two men outside a McDonald's around 2 a.m., which is the last time she's been seen, sources told NBC New York

Missing woman
NYPD

A woman who was visiting New York City from Maine has gone missing after last having been seen getting into an SUV in Times Square on Monday, police and sources said.

Christine Hammontree was last seen outside a McDonald's at the intersection of West 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said. The 29-year-old was said to be wearing a light blue shirt, shorts, black flip flops and an orange backpack, police said, and said she stands about 5'9.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sources said the Plymouth, Maine, resident came to the city to see her boyfriend, and said that there is video of Hammontree interacting with people at the McDonald's while drinking nutcracker cocktails (hard liquor with fruit juice).

News

hate crimes 9 hours ago

75-Year-Old Asian Woman Suffers Facial Fracture in Unprovoked NYC Attack

mental health 5 hours ago

NYC Readies to Send Social Workers Into Uncharted Territory — 911 Mental Health Calls

Around 2 a.m., Hammontree gets into an SUV with a woman and two men from the restaurant, which is the last time she's been seen, sources told NBC New York. It was unclear if the SUV she got into was a ride share, according to sources, and police are trying to track down the vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to to Hammontree is asked to call the NYPD's CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (5477).

This article tagged under:

Times SquareManhattanmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us