Woman Slashed Across Leg on Platform of Manhattan Subway Station During Rush Hour: Police

Police are investigating another attack on the New York City subway, after a woman was slashed across her leg as she waiting on the platform of a Manhattan station during rush hour.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the Herald Square station at West 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, as the woman was waiting for a train on the southbound M platform, according to police.

It wsa not clear what led up to the attack, but the 34-year-old woman was slashed across her leg with an unknown object. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

