Woman Punched in the Face in East Midtown

Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for punching a 74-year-old woman in front of 485 Madison Avenue, near East 52nd Street. 

Investigators say it happened on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m. Police say the woman was approached by the suspect. Unprovoked, the man punched her in the face causing her to fall to the ground. The man then ran away northbound on Madison Avenue.

EMS responders took the woman to NYU Langone Hospital. She is recovering. 

Anyone with informatiom is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

