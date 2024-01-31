27-year-old woman found stabbed to death outside NJ residential complex

Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman found stabbed outside a residential complex in a typically quiet community about 30 miles from Manhattan.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Somerville police officers responding to a 911 call Tuesday night found the woman's injury-riddled body outside a complex on North Bridge Street. She appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Authorities did not immediately release the woman's name. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning. It wasn't clear whether police believed the attack was random.