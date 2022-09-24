Woman Fatally Mowed Down, 4 Men Wounded in Knife Fight Outside NYC Bar: NYPD

A woman died early Saturday morning after police say she was deliberately mowed down by a white sedan moments after a brutal knife fight broke out at a nearby bar in Queens, police said.

Officers responded to the deadly hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill, NYPD officials said. A 31-year-old woman was found laying in the street with fatal injuries.

Police said a second aid call came in around the same time for a large group fighting two blocks over on 95th Avenue. A preliminary investigation suggested at least four men were slashed or stabbed in front of the Showtime Bar and Lounge following an argument.

Three of the men were slashed in the face and treated at hospitals in the borough, while a fourth was hospitalized for a stab wound to his torso, police said. Investigators were also looking into whether some of the men were also struck by the sedan driver.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police believe the 31-year-old woman was known to the group of men and the sedan driver, but what lead up to her being fatally struck in the road was still under investigation. Authorities said the getaway sedan likely has front-end damage.

The identity of the woman killed was not released as of Saturday afternoon.