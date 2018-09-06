The woman was hit by the bus in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

A woman in her 70s is in a critical condition after being hit by an MTA bus in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The woman was crossing Stilwell Ave at Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst about 8:08 a.m. when the B6 bus struck her, police said.

Police said the woman was crossing outside of the crosswalk but near the intersection. The bus was turning right onto Stillwell Ave at the time.

Police said the bus remained on scene and the woman was taken to Maimonides in a critical condition.

The MTA said the bus driver was also taken to hospital where they were treated for trauma.