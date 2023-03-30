Woman Charged in Brutal Death of Neighbor Found in Burning NYCHA Apartment: DA

What to Know A Queens woman is facing murder, arson and other charges in connection to the death of a neighbor found inside a burning NYCHA apartment with numerous lacerations throughout her body, the local district attorney said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Tandika Wright was arraigned on a five-count complaint charging her with two counts of murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, arson in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

Firefights who responded to the scene found Lavina Nolley's body. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Wright, 35 and from Brooklyn, could face 25 years to life in prison if she is convicted.

The charges are in connection to an incident that took place on Dec. 9, 2021. On that date, between 6:30 and 7:10 p.m., Wright was allegedly inside the apartment of Lavina Nolley, a neighbor, in a NYCHA development on Long Island City.

The district attorney's office alleges that Wright cut Nolley various times with a sharp object and set the apartment on fire.

“We will seek justice for the brutally murdered victim in this case. The defendant will be held accountable for the charges against her," Katz said.

Attorney information for Wright was not immediately known.