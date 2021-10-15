Woman Carried Away on Stretcher in NJ Bus Crash With 15 Kids on Board

A New Jersey driver who officials say failed to yield at a stop sign struck an elementary school bus Friday morning, sending the big yellow transport vehicle and the students inside it into a utility pole and fire hydrant.

Fifteen students were aboard the bus when an 85-year-old man driving a Toyota Rav 4 ran a stop sign at Park Street and Wildwood Avenue in Montclair, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At the time of the collision, around 9 a.m., the bus was en route to Hillside School.

Police said all 15 students were safely evacuated from the bus and evaluated at the scene by EMS. None of the students reported any injuries or needed medical transported and they were each released to their parents.

News 4

A school bus aide did sustain a swollen knee and was transported by officials to a nearby hospital in Belleville.

The 85-year-old driver and his passenger were experiencing head, neck and back pain following the crash. They were each taken to Mountainside Hospital.

Police say the driver received two summonses for failing to stop.