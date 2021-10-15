New Jersey

Woman Carried Away on Stretcher in NJ Bus Crash With 15 Kids on Board

The 85-year-old driver who failed to brake at a stop sign was issued two summonses

A school bus aide is carried away on a stretcher after suffering a swollen ankle, police say.
News 4

A New Jersey driver who officials say failed to yield at a stop sign struck an elementary school bus Friday morning, sending the big yellow transport vehicle and the students inside it into a utility pole and fire hydrant.

Fifteen students were aboard the bus when an 85-year-old man driving a Toyota Rav 4 ran a stop sign at Park Street and Wildwood Avenue in Montclair, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At the time of the collision, around 9 a.m., the bus was en route to Hillside School.

Police said all 15 students were safely evacuated from the bus and evaluated at the scene by EMS. None of the students reported any injuries or needed medical transported and they were each released to their parents.

Emergency vehicles surround a school bus after crashing with a car that failed to yield at a stop sign, police say.
News 4
Emergency vehicles surround a school bus after crashing with a car that failed to yield at a stop sign, police say.

A school bus aide did sustain a swollen knee and was transported by officials to a nearby hospital in Belleville.

News

New York City 1 hour ago

NYC Judge Issues Dad Vaccine Mandate in Order to Visit His 3-Year-Old Daughter

Brian Laundrie 3 hours ago

Rifle-Wielding Cops, Crime Scene Tape for ‘Training' at Laundrie Search Site Spark Confusion

The 85-year-old driver and his passenger were experiencing head, neck and back pain following the crash. They were each taken to Mountainside Hospital.

Police say the driver received two summonses for failing to stop.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyMontclair
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us